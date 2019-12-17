Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.82. 48,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

